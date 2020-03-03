The Lagos State Government in a statement on Tuesday through the Directorate of Citizens’ Rights, disclosed that it has rescued a severely abused 12-year old boy residing at No. 64 Moricass Road, Agege.

Recall that the story of the boy went viral on the social media, especially on Facebook when a social media user posted about it.

Reacting to the incident, the Director for Citizens’ Rights, Mrs Biola Oseni said as soon as the Agency got to know about the abused child she led her team to the stated address on Sunday, 1st of March, 2020, around 5.30 pm, to meet with the boy and his family as well as verify the true situation of things.

Oseni asserted that findings revealed that the boy’s mother was the abuser who severely beat her son to stupor with blood oozing out from different parts of his body as a form of punishment.

She said, “When the parents eventually arrived, the boy was not with them. So the rescue team had to effect the arrest of both parents with the help of police officers with the hope of compelling them to produce the boy, which they eventually did”.

Oseni disclosed that the boy has since been taken from the Police Station and handed over to the Ministry of Youth and Social Development for necessary action, the boy’s mother has, however, been detained at the Police Station and would soon be charged to court.

HOT NOW