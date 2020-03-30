The Lagos state government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received the donation of one billion naira from the United Bank for Africa UBA.

According to the report, the MD of UBAGroup, Kenneth Uzoka on behalf of the group Chairman Tony Elumelu donated N1billion to support efforts to combat COVID19.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his statement said, “This is really an important intervention and it will go a long way to meet our needs now and in the future to ensure that Lagos continues to remain safe for business. We are indeed happy that the bank decided to make this very bold move to support the healthcare delivery system in Lagos and we sincerely appreciate the timely gesture.”

See photos:

