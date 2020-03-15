Nigerian veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy in a statement on Sunday has called Nigerians to let their religion be less of a theory and more of a love affair.

According to Charly Boy, if Nigerians use the same energy they use to pray against the devil to show love to their fellow men, the devil would die in his own tracks.

Charly Boy said, “Let your religion be less of a theory and more of a love affair. “What ever disunites man from God, also disunites man from man” Edmund Burke

“Funny Nigerians. Naija’s just dey make me laff and cry at the same time. Una go Church? It is very funny how much time Naija’s spend fighting the devil. If they would only expend the same amount of energy loving their fellow men, the devil would die in his own tracks of ennui,” he added.

