Tragedy was averted on Sunday night as the team bus conveying Lobi Stars Football Club players and staff was gutted by fire on before Adaka Village on Naka Road, few kilometers away to Makurdi, on their way back from Ilorin

The team had departed Ilorin with a much needed three points after they defeated Kwara United 1-0 on Sunday, but few kilometers to Makurdi the team bus went up in flames as a result of an electrical fault.

Goalkeeper Daniel Atsaka, in a tweet on Sunday night thanked God for preserving his his life and that of his teammates. According to information released by the Club’s Media Officer, Mr Austin Tyowua, the unfortunate incident occurred as a result of an auto electrical fault that sparked up the fire, leaving the vehicle in flames.

The information also indicated that although there was no life lost in the inferno, some players sustained injuries as they tried to escape from the bus, but the injured players are currently receiving medical attention in Makurdi.

“Though no life was lost to the glory of God, there were colossal losses in property as all the contents of the vehicle were burnt. The players that sustained injuries in the course of trying to escape through unconventional exits are receiving medical attention.

Lobi Stars are currently third on the table with 39 points from 22 matches. Watch the video of the bus getting razed below: