Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has called on Nigerians to stop panicking and make peace with God as Coronavirus continue to cause major breakdown in the country.
The single mother of two lovely daughters expressed her concern over the level of danger of people, who are liable to contract the deadly virus.
Uche Elendu took to social media to advise her millions of fans who will be glad they have someone who really care about them.
She posted:
View this post on Instagram
This is unexplainable but if youve suffered for something thats absolutely no fault of yours, then you can relate. We blamed HIV on sexual misconduct, kidney issues .. that one don use cigar kill himself, cancer, haa that one too dey chop processed foods, Now corona virus… that one dey shake hands?? 😳😳Guys lets wake up to reality, the signs r there, we all need to make peace with God , give your lives to christ and be positive instead of creating panic. Wash your hands thoroughly Use hand sanitizers Stay hydrated Observe social distance Dont shake hands or hugs PRAY PRAY PRAY PRAY. May the good lord see us through this🙏
The deadly virus has seen the ministry of education close down all tertiary institutions and schools across the country.
Discussion about this post