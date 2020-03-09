A video has gone viral on social media showing a man flogging an old woman, who is said to be his grandmother.

The report disclosed that the reason for the man beating his grandmother was because his pastor claimed she is a witch.

A social media user identified as Sam Itauma shared the video on the social media platform.

Itauma wrote:

“Can you imagine this man beating his grandmother consequent upon a pronouncement by his greedy pastor that this hapless, poor woman is a witch? I hope he hasn’t killed this woman yet.Some pastors with blunt conscience are bent on destroying families to…”

#WitchKillingPractice

