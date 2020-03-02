According to report, a 27-year-old man named Ejike Okata, has been arrested by the Police in Ogun for killing his neighbour over a missing iPhone.

ChannelsTV report that the incident happened in Obalende, the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun state.

In a statement issued by the spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested for allegedly hacking the 50-year-old deceased to death.

According to Oyeyemi, the victim was “macheted to death by his neighbour over a minor argument and that the suspect has run away immediately after the incident.”

He explained that Okata’s arrest followed a report by the victim’s younger brother who reported at the Obalende Police Station in the area on February 28.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende division Chief Superintendent of Police, Omonijo Sunday mobilised his detectives to the scene where the corpse of the victim was recovered and taken to Ijebu Ode General Hospital mortuary for autopsy, while a serious manhunt was launched for the fleeing suspect.”

“The efforts of the detectives yielded positive result today 1st of March 2020 when the suspect was about boarding an Ebonyi state-bound motor but was apprehended by policemen who have already laid an ambush for him due to intelligence information they already have about him,” he said.

