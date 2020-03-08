Former Spokesperson and author, Reno Omokri has dropped one of his numerous nuggets on marriage.

This time around, Reno Omokri stated that it is not about getting married fast but marrying well.

He added that Marriage is an institution and not an achievement.

Reno Omokri said, ”Don’t feel bad because others marry before you. What matters is how well you marry not how fast you marry. Leah married 7 years before Rachel, but Rachel was happier than her. Marry happy, not fast. Marry to last. But what if you never marry? No big deal. You join Christ, Paul, Daniel and other great men of faith who achieved extraordinary things, yet never married. Marriage is an institution, not an achievement.”

Reno Omokri is known for his numerous words of wisdom which at times doesn’t go down well with his followers, who sometimes criticise him.

