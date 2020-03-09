Legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather has disclosed his interest to buy a major share of Premier League side, Newcastle United. He made his intentions public during a media event in the UK.

TMZ reports that for years, the boxing star has flirted with the idea of purchasing an ownership stake in Newcastle United F.C, which is currently owned by British billionaire Mike Ashley.

But, when Floyd sat down for a fan Q&A in Newcastle on Sunday, the moderator asked Floyd straight-up about a possible deal.

“You’re very, very interested in buying Newcastle United,” the moderator asked Floyd.

“In the U.S. we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team,” Floyd said … “a hell of a team.”

He then smiled and told the crowd, “If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know!”

TMZ however, called up Floyd’s people after the event to find out if he’s being serious. It was revealed that Floyd is, in fact, interested in buying a stake in the team but so far, no official negotiations have taken place.

Newcastle United are at their worst form this season and are currently seated at the 13th place in the Premier League .