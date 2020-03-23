Media Personality, Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa has finally broken silence on rumours surrounding his Coronavirus status.

With the pandemic disease spreading across the country like wildfire, IK has been rumoured to have tested positive to the deadly disease.

However, IK who is known for hosting the popular Big Brother Africa show took to his Instagram page to address the issue.

According to IK, rumours been spread across social media that he came back to Nigeria with the virus having visited UK is a lie from the pit of hell.

Watch IK debunking the rumours below:

The deadly virus have spread across states in Nigeria as the Ministry of Health ate trying their possible best to contain the disease.

