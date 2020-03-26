According to the reports, medical materials donated to African countries by Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma is now on the continent, with report hinting that Nigeria has received it own share.

The Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad via a tweet confirmed that Nigeria has received it own share of the donation.

Bashir Ahmad wrote, “News Flash: Medical materials donated by JackMa to fight #coronavirus in Africa have arrived Abuja, airlifted from Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos to Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja by the Nigerian Air Force.”

However, reacting to the receipt of the donation, Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy stressed that the donated medical materials will be hoarded or not distributed fairly.

Charly Boy said, “These supplies will surely be hoarded , or distribution to other places(states or centres) will for sure be unfair just like they do to election results.”

