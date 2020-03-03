A lady is lucky to be alive after being stabbed by a mentally challenged man along a walkway in Benin, Edo State.
The incident happened yesterday at the front of Oruokpota hall, Ring road, Benin.
It was gathered that the lady was having a conversation with a friend, when the culprit told them to leave, but they ignored him, only for him to bring out a knife and stabbed the lady.
Passersby, however, stepped in quickly to rescue the victim and disarmed the culprit.
