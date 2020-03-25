Former BBNaija reality TV star, Mike Edwards and Mercy Eke have revealed what they are doing in self-isolation after they were exposed to COVID-19 at the AMVCA

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced that one of the confirmed cases of Coronavirus was at the AMVCA 2020 that held on Saturday, 14th March 2020 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He tweeted: “#COVID19 Lagos Alert. I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection”.

Mike Edwards who won the best-dressed award alongside Mercy Eke who won the female category, is now self-isolating by working out at the gym.



He tweeted: “Home workout session live again on IG today at Alarm clock 2 pm UK time – Today’s workout will focus on abdominal and upper body strength”.

Mercy Eke on her own part revealed that she’s in need of a good series movie to watch while in self-isolation.

She wrote:

“Hello, family hope we good. someone should recommend a good series to watch in this period of self-isolation and social distancing”.



