There are rife rumors that big brother naija winner, Mercy Eke has dumped her new lover, fast rising singer, Willie Xo as they unfollow each other on their social page for unknown reasons.

Just months after winning the famous reality show she left her housemate lover, Ike and got attached to Willie who recently shipped her to the UK for a fun time few weeks ago.

However, now things have turned sour between the two lovebirds as Mercy seems set to have moved on with this drastic move which she used in cutting him off.

Meanwhile, about two weeks ago, the duo in a PDA session on Instagram decided to confirm to the world that they are In a relationship

In an already deleted comment, Mercy professed love to Williexo on a photo uploaded on his Instagram page. Mercy Lambo marked her territory and sent out a memo that Williexo is the new man now. SEE HERE

