From bagging endorsement deals to featuring on music videos, BBNaija Pepper Dem House winner Mercy Eke keeps on winning this year.
🤣😂 Mercy said she doesn’t know where she’ll park her new car.
If this isn’t Rich Btch Energy, I don’t know what is.
The Queen has 3 luxury cars to her name chileeee#MercyEkeNewBenz pic.twitter.com/IFlW021oqH
— Celebrity Mimi 🛡 (@iambabymimi) March 16, 2020
Mercenaries couldn’t keep calm after the news that their fav, Mercy Eke is now owning a brand new Mercedes Benz broke.
Nigerian Twitter was abuzz with fans congratulating the celebrity.
I have not finished celebrating best dressed and this again. I love goodnews like kilode. It brightens my heart. Congratulations @real_mercyeke. May goodness and mercy continue to follow us all #MercyEkeNewBenz pic.twitter.com/GOw0bp6C3c
— GoodVictory (@GoodVictory3) March 16, 2020
