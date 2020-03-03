Nollywood actor Mike Ezeruonye has cried out for the umpteenth time as fraudsters are hell-bent on making him go bankrupt or damage his reputation. The actor shared some sensitive documents on his Instagram which turns out to be someone else impersonating him.

The actor cried out to all relevant agencies to come to his aid as an imposter almost used his Lekki apartment as collateral for a loan from one of Nigeria’s top financial institutions. He wrote:

SLIDE as I say ,This is part of the rubbish I have to deal with …Pls people kindly BEWARE of this FAKE FRAUDULENT PHOTOSHOPPED DOCUMENTS used by SCAMMERS to DEFRAUD women and fans of mine..Pls Stay VIGILANT @officialefcc @firstbanknigeria

See the photoshopped document from MD of the commercial bank below:

HOT NOW