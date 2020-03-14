Controversial Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared a cryptic message with Dubai based Nigerian big boy, Ismalia Mustapha aka Mompha after the billionaire gushed over her new pictures on Instagram.

The actress had shared a photo of herself at the gym when Mompha stormed her page to air out his mind on the picture.

She had posted;

In response to this Mompha quickly wrote;

Fresh dinner ❤



Responding to this, Nkechi blessing wrote again

“Come chop 👅”

Fans, however, began to drop their opinions.

Another observation reveals after a careful zoom reveals a man in white overall who took the photos appearing to be Mompha himself. although the actress denied such in the comment section.

