Controversial Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared a cryptic message with Dubai based Nigerian big boy, Ismalia Mustapha aka Mompha after the billionaire gushed over her new pictures on Instagram.
The actress had shared a photo of herself at the gym when Mompha stormed her page to air out his mind on the picture.
She had posted;
In response to this Mompha quickly wrote;
Fresh dinner ❤
Responding to this, Nkechi blessing wrote again
“Come chop 👅”
Fans, however, began to drop their opinions.
Another observation reveals after a careful zoom reveals a man in white overall who took the photos appearing to be Mompha himself. although the actress denied such in the comment section.
HOT NOW
- Lovely photos from Chioma Akpotha’s “Old School” themed birthday party
- Why these 3 Nollywood veteran actresses can’t return to Nigeria after relocating abroad
- Woman who was caught sleeping with a man in her husband’s house shares her painful experience
Discussion about this post