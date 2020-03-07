Ismaila Mustangs popularly known as Mompha has taken to social media to shower prayers on his daughter, Fatima as she clocks 2years old on March 7.

He shared her photo on Instagram with the caption;

May you continue a path to a long and carefree happiness. I wish for nothing but to see a smile on your lovely face every single second, If the world should be mean and cruel to you, Always remember that you have me as your Guardian to protect you!!! Happy Birthday My Little Princess ❤️ Fatima is 2year Old today 💋💋💋 Enjoy ur Day my Angel

HOT NOW