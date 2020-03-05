Instagram drama queen, Bobrisky has professed his undying love for socialite Mompha.

Bobrisky professed about his love for Mompha who has been under the spotlight in the recent days with his ongoing case with the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

The male barbie via a post on his Instagram Page noted that the billionaire businessman is everything and does not care what the world says.

See Bobrisky’s post below;

Mompha was re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC for alleged N32.9bn fraud.

However, this has not stop Mompha from flaunting his flamboyant lifestyle on social media as he posted a picture of his new whip some hours ago.