A Nigerian lady, identified as Praise Mariya has taken to social media to recount her domestic violence experience. The Abuja based lady revealed her sordid experiences in the hands of her father and mom whom she doubts are her parents.

According to praise, her father, Bishop Jude Nkemdilim Chukwumaife tried to abuse her recently but she rebuffed and stood up against him. The young lady also tagged her mom as a witch and she accused her parents of always fighting, leaving her to fend for herself and siblings.

Madam Praizzy who is an upcoming musician, In a YouTube video, decided to share her scars with the world. She’s suffered major bruises all over her body, including her private parts.

