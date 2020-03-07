Skiibii, the only Nigerian singer that died and resurrected, is proud and excited to announce that everything is now all sunshine and roses for him now that good fortune has smiled on him with a new endorsement deal from Nivea deodorant.

Skiibii has once again secured another bag for himself with this new deal. The singer announced on Instagram today that he joined the Nivea family.

It’s official NIVEA my new family @Nivea_ng #CleartheAir and end body odor. Can’t be caught Unfresh, Daz how star do! Dry fresh Deo campaign activated

