Nigerian singer and rapper, Naira Marley has surprised Seyi Awonuga with a Range Rover as her birthday present.

Seyi Awonuga who added a year to her years was surprised by the ‘Soapy’ crooner in a way she did not expect.

Naira Marley took to his official Instagram Page to gush about how much love he has for her as he flaunted the new whip which could have cost him some fortune.

He posted:

Seyi Awonuga is the young CEO of Bang Mewsic Entertainment.

She supposedly was the one who signed Zlatan Ibile into her record label and she was there with him all through the time till he became a sensation.