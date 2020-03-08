The Nigeria Professional Football League was hit with sad news on Sunday, March 8 as a Nasarawa United player, Chieme Martins, slumped and died.

According to eyewitnesses, Martins slumped after a collision with a Katsina United player, on Sunday afternoon, and efforts to revive him by the medics and subsequent rush to the hospital were unsuccessful.

A video of his teammates crying after the unfortunate incident has since gone viral while an official statement is being awaited from the Solid Miners.

It was allegedly reported that the Peugeot 406 Ambulance stationed at match venue before kickoff failed to start and had to be pushed. PRESS CREW BUS was eventually used to convey the player to hospital but it was too late.

Nasarawa United went on to win the game with a 3-0 scoreline but they will be deeply pained by the unexpected loss.

Watch video of Nasarawa United players weeping below:

AGONY! Nasarawa United players in tears after Chieme Martins was confirmed dead after Sunday’s NPFL clash vs Katsina United. Martins slumped following a collision, however, he gave up the ghost stranded as the Peugeot 406 ambulance stationed match venue did not start 😭🕯️😭😭🕯️ pic.twitter.com/PbIms2NkXP — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) March 8, 2020

HOT NOW