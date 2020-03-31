The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus in Ogun and Osun state.
According to the agency, three new cases were recorded in Osun state while one new case was recorded in Ogun state.
HOT NOW
- Coronavirus: Davido reveals test results of himself and son, Ifeanyi
- Buhari please pay each Nigerian 50k to stay at home, hunger will kill people – Yul Edochie
- How a Nigerian man has been spreading Coronavirus in Lagos after he was sent away from LUTH
Discussion about this post