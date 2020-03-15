The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed a suspected case of the novel coronavirus in Enugu, Eastern Nigeria.

Taking to it’s official channels last night, the NCDC announced that a suspected coronavirus patient has been taken in for isolated at one of the numerous Emergency Operations Centre across the country and currently undergoing tests with results to be released On Sunday.

The statement reads:

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID19.

This is one of several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.

The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”

Nigeria recorded its first case on February 27.

