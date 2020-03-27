The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has reported Five new cases of COVID19.
According to the NCDC, there are 3 cases in FCT and 2 in Oyo State as at 08:00 pm 27th March. There are now 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.
Below are the current cases by states; Lagos- 44 FCT- 14 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 3 Edo- 1 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1
