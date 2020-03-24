According to the reports, Nigerian examination body, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the 2020 national common entrance examination indefinitely over the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the examination into Federal Unity Colleges earlier slated for Saturday, March 28 has been moved to a later date, according to Channels TV report.

Sani explained that the “decision is in deference to the various measures being put in place by the Federal and State Governments to curtail the potential spread of Coronavirus (COV1D-19).”

According to him, a new date for the examination will be communicated to candidates and other stakeholders in due course.

He also apologised for “any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our esteemed candidates and other stakeholders.”

Prior to this the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education had declared all schools in the country to be closed until further notice.

