American female rapper, Nicki Minaj has set a new target in the entertainment industry one which Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who are considered her closest rivals might not be able to attain anytime soon.

Nicki Minaj is now worth $100 million making her the richest female rapper in the world.

According to the verified Young Money page on Twitter, Nicki Minaj has just made history as the first female rapper to ever surpass a $100 million net worth.

Although, Nicki Minaj is yet to say anything about the new feat her fans are excited about the financial achievement.

A few weeks ago, Nicki Minaj’s name was in gossip magazines as her husband, Kenneth Petty, was arrested after he failed to register as a sex offender. Ever since then Nicki Minaj has remained silent but with this latest achievement she might finally have to speak.

HOT NOW