The Nigerian government has confirmed another coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Lagos State.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who made the disclosure at a press conference in Edo State on Monday said the patient is a Nigerian who had contact with the Italian citizen who tested positive to the virus.

He stated that the patient, who has been in isolation is now under quarantine.

Ehanire, while calling for calm, assured Nigerians that the situation is under control.

Nigeria recorded its first case on February 27.

Source: OkayNG

