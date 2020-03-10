Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi has has expressed a complete disapproval of the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II, who was removed as the Emir of Kano on Monday, March 9.

Reacting via his Instagram page, the Dubai-based Nigerian big boy said the removal of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano signals ‘the beginning of the end of Nigeria’

Seriously, yesterday’s historic event of the Emir’s removal by a governor caught on camera taking hundreds of thousands of dollar bribe just dawned on me that Nigeria will never get better, only worse from things like this happening.

I think this is the beginning of the end of Nigeria and it’s happening right before our eyes! Until that country is taken out of the hands of this old corrupt and manipulative politicians, there will be no hope for our children and their children. Actions needs to be taken so it doesn’t continue like this.

HOT NOW