Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has dared her colleagues to show off their real homes now that everyone is out of the streets and all movements and forced to stay home.

Apparently some of the Nollywood actresses brag and show off people’s houses and cars as theirs but can’t do so now since they can’t go out in this quarantine season.

The actress was heard asking her colleagues to show off their real homes as she flaunt hers. She showed off the interior of her room roaming about while teasing her colleagues to do same.

Her words; “Who’s with me on dis Challenge????🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣“Operationshowurrealhousechallenge” NO Audio House here pls…….🙏🙏🙏🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 We need to know the real queens on I.G…..👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 Let the challenge begin………,,……

I Dare u allllll🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍👍👍👍❤️👍👍👍 Datmbanogirl

GreatGraceStillStandingTall Check Location Show Stopper”

SCREENSHOT BELOW ;

