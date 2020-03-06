Nigerians have reacted after a viral video that showed moments a police escort attached to actress Regina Daniels was spotted holding a table fan for the billionaire wife who was on a movie set.

Regina Daniels who was spotted rocking a baby bump on a movie was given a police escort to ensure extra security for her while on set. Well, the officer was asked to do more than her job description as she was seen holding a rechargeable table fan to keep Regina cool.

In the video, the police officer, however, looked unhappy as she held on to the fan blowing the actress…

Watch video

See reactions from Nigerians:

folaglamxtra

She living d life😅 but err,a uniformed woman of d Federal Republic of Nigeria carrying fan like a domestic staff🤷🏻‍♀️God punish poverty!

debraolabee

@folaglamxtra I’m telling you, the woman isn’t even comfortable but what can she do? Thunder fire poverty

mz__annie

This is highly embarrassing on the part of the NPF, imagine a police officer holding up a fan for someone who has no political appointment

oluwatoyiniyandaonlinestore

The woman holding the fan isn’t happy one bit 😀😀😀😀

babykaay14

Look at how her mothers age mate in police uniform is holding Fan for her….Money get power

dabeebar_fashionessentials

Hustle oo! So you won’t be that hanty carrying fan!

onitemi8

Pregnant billionaire wife with personal escort & personal fan😍

HOT NOW