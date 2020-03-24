Nigerian female singer and songwriter, Simi in a latest statement has stressed that the only thing Nigerians respect is fear as she speaks for the shut down of the country owing to the spread of coronavirus.

She tweeted;

“Don’t spread fear.” They said. At this point, we might need to change that strategy because the only thing Nigerians respect more than religion is fear. Everything needs to shut be down. Not later. Now!

If they insist on going to church, show them the stories of churches abroad where the virus spread. These religious heads need to start being more responsible. People respect you – ACT LIKE YOU DESERVE THE RESPECT. Be compassionate and tell your followers to stay home.

The country has been shut down for less trivial things before etc…somehow we got by. Now let’s do it for something way more important. For our lives. We’ve been governing ourselves on a lot of things that matter for a while now, we have no choice but to continue. Please”

