Female singer and songwriter, Teni has revealed how her lifestyle was seen differently from the lifestyle of her sister and singer Niniola.

Speaking on Ebuka’s Rubbin Mind show on Channels TV, Teni revealed that all she wanted to do while growing up was to play football, basketball and watch video games, while Niniola was the pretty and introvert type.

“It wasn’t intentional, I have always been different. Nini has always been the pretty type. Me I have always been the Jaga Jaga…I’ll play basketball, come back home, go back and play soccer then come and play games. I am an extrovert and Nini is more like an introvert. Music made her come out more. We are just two different people,” she said.

She also responded to questions on whether she feels the need to look girlie in an industry where female artistes are feminine with their dress sense.

Teni said:

“But a lot of people are pressured to show their skin because it is to impress the men. But music is not about impressing anyone, music is for the soul, its about the things you cant touch. So my own is to make the music and every other thing will fall in place,”

“I’m human and this is how I have chosen to be. To not expose my skin, to just be comfortable with my shirt and shoes, I like to be comfortable. So the most important thing for me is living me and being happy with what I do. As long as I’m not hurting anybody, I don’t care what people have to say”.

