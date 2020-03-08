Up and rising Nollywood actress Angela Eguavoen, in a new interview has revealed that she would not mind going stack n*ked in a movie if the role demands it.

Speaking in the interview with Punch, Eguavoen also spoke on the kind of men she is endeared to.

“I easily get attracted to funny, dark, tall, generous and romantic men. When he smells good, kisses well and has all these qualities, he literally has my ‘mumu’ button.” she said

Sharing what makes her distinct from other actresses, she said,

“I am a versatile actor. I always bring my A-game to every project. I strip myself of Angela and become the character I am playing and I do anything feasible to portray my character greatly. Being beautiful and having a great body is an added advantage to my success in the industry. The fact that I am so easy to work with, understanding and I don’t cause any sort of problem or be the reason a producer or director is having headache during production, has also opened doors for me.”

On whether she can act Nood in a movie, she said,

“I can only go Nood in a movie if it is very imperative. I can do it for a film or scene that is worth it”.

Recounting an awkward moment she had with a fan, the actress said,

“I went to a mall with my sister and one of my fans started shouting my name from afar, ran to me and hugged me tightly. I didn’t know whether to disappear or remain there because the love was so real. It wasn’t embarrassing at all; it felt so good. We are now friends though.”

