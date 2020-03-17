Iconic Nigerian singer, Tuface has taken to social media to react to Burna Boy’s claim that he is the best after Fela.

Recall Burna made this known a few weeks back but he had to reiterate his on his Twitter page a few hours ago, to again state that no one paved the way for him in the industry and that he is the best now.

Reacting, Tuface had an interview where he revealed that no one can claim they paved way for Burna Boy.

Here is a clip from the interview with Tuface:

2BABA’s take on the Burna Boy “Nobody paved the way for me” matter. pic.twitter.com/rUKWPReRUa — giant (@rarezaddy) March 15, 2020

