Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu, also known as Pa Kasumu is dead! The actor gave up the ghost today following a brief illness.

His death was announced by Foluke Daramola on Instagram. She wrote;

BREAKING NEWS! Our model veteran actor Pa kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow.

It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce ur in Para, that our #paraafricafoundation model actor Pa kasunmu has given up the ghost after a brief illness. The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost. We will keep u updated with further information on this