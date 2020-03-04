Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke has opened up about her marriage and why it took her few years before she had a child.

According to her, her marriage has been smooth and she has no regrets getting married because she is happy in her home. She said;

“marriage has been very good to me and it has been a wonderful experience all the way. I am happy that I am with someone I love and we are both happy to be sharing the rest of our lives with each other. I have no regrets about getting married at the time I did as I believe that God’s time is the best”

She added that it took her some years before she gave birth to her first child due to the agreement between her and husband.

Stephanie talked about her passion for acting saying she loved her job and she was glad she identified her talent at an early age. Being a movie producer, she added that she’s ready and willing to correct some societal ills of the country through her movies.

Stephanie is married to Linus Idahosa, a media consultant with a global reputation. He was involved in Edo State politics and even aimed at becoming a governor few years ago. Before Linus Idahosa, Stephanie was married to Super Eagles Ex player, Chikelue Iloenyosi. They tied the knot in 2004 and the marriage lasted for 8 years.