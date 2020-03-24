Nollywood veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo is in the news again and this time she advised Nigerian pastors who claim they have supernatural powers to go and heal coronavirus patients.

According to the actress, to prove that they are really what they say they are, she challenged pastors to go and lay hands on the coronavirus patients and heal them.

According to her they need to step in so that the virus can go back to wherever it came from.

As at the time of this report, Nigeria has 40 cases of coronavirus and they have been isolated.

