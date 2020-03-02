The leadership of the National Youth Service ore has debunked all reports of the scheme planning to postpone the 2020 Batch A orientation programme for prospective corps members over Coronavirus scare in the country. A statement was released on all communications quarters of the scheme, telling the public to discard all unverified news as regards the scheduled batch A Orientation camp.

POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 BATCH “A” ORIENTATION PROGRAMME : REBUTTAL

The attention of the Management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a false and very misleading story circulating on the social media making allusion to the postponement of the 2020 Batch “A” Orientation programme, scheduled to commence nationwide on 10th March, 2020 arising from the Coronavirus scare.

Management of the Scheme wishes to assure Nigerians, especially the Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) that like it happened during the outbreak of Ebola virus, a hemorrhagic fever with devastating consequences, the Corps has been in liaison with the Federal Ministry of Health. As a proactive action, it has put in place certain preventive measures in the thirty – seven Orientation Camps of the Scheme, in order to guard against the contraction of the highly contagious virus by the Corps Members.

In addition to the above strategy, the NYSC Secretariats had since stepped up the sensitization of serving Corps Members, as well as other Nigerians on things to know about the virus, particularly the preventive measures to be adopted.

Accordingly, Management wishes to emphatically state that the Orientation Course for the 2020 Batch “A” Corps Members shall hold nationwide as earlier publicised.

Kindly disregard the hoax created by mischief makers to cause unnecessary anxiety among the PCMs.

