Popular On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has taken to his Instagram Page to call out a man who is sexualising his son on Instagram.

Daddy Freeze who is popularly known for being controversial with his post on social media noted that despite his son being a 5 years old boy, the man is victimizing him.

The media personality shared pictures of the man as he ask fans and followers to expose him noting that people like him should not be roaming the street freely.

He shared on Instagram;

Daddy Freeze’s post has sparked a lot of reactions from fans who tend to support him for calling out the alleged victim.

HOT NOW