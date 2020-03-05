Popular On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has taken to his Instagram Page to call out a man who is sexualising his son on Instagram.
Daddy Freeze who is popularly known for being controversial with his post on social media noted that despite his son being a 5 years old boy, the man is victimizing him.
The media personality shared pictures of the man as he ask fans and followers to expose him noting that people like him should not be roaming the street freely.
He shared on Instagram;
View this post on Instagram
Let’s cleanse our social media of these kind of people like @dannyyung01 – My son is 5 years old how can these thoughts even cross the mind of an adult? – A child of this age should not be sexualized either male or female. I’m so angry 😤 😡 – Please let’s find this pedophile, expose him, it’s way too risky to have people like these roaming free. Thank you. ~FRZ – @do2dtun @rangeroverdoctor @opetodolapo @officiallindaikeji @tundeednut @instablog9ja @aleeygiwa @tiannahsplacempire @tontolet
Daddy Freeze’s post has sparked a lot of reactions from fans who tend to support him for calling out the alleged victim.
HOT NOW
- Halima Abubakar flashes backside in a pool – trolls colleagues with plastic bum (video)
- Davido’s father Dr Adeleke reveals his son’s track he loves the most – Watch him dance to it in his new jet
- BTS video of Regina Daniels trying to hide her baby bump while on set
Discussion about this post