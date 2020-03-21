Nollywood Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola has lent his voice in educating the mass as the deadly coronavirus lingers on. Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of himself in a prayerful mood urging his fans to pray some prayers without making a joke out of it. He also pleaded with them to take all precautionary measures set by relevant authorities in curbing the spread of COVID-19 disease.
He wrote:
Please don’t joke about this. Say after me!
1) All the power that is against the will of God in my life, I bound them in the mighty name of God amen)
2) Any form of diseases roaming about the world will not have power over me in Jesus name.
The actor after the prayer, urged all his fans and others who joined him in praying to ‘claim it with strong faith’ and also expresses his love to them.
‘I LOVE YOU ALL’
Coronavirus has put countries across the world in panic since it has been declared Pandemic by the World Health Organization.
HOT NOW
Discussion about this post