Ogun state government has commenced the mass distribution of hand sanitizers to all Residents in Ogun state as part of the preventive measure to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The Governor of the State, Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on his social media page this Yesterday. He Governor assured all the people of Ogun state to abide with all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

The governor also disclosed the hand sanitizer to be “free and not for sale’.

According to the governor, everybody in the state will be given by the distribution office in charge in their respective houses and locations.

Don’t forget the new policy ” stay save, stay at home” ” Wash your hand always”Avoid gathering of over 50people” And give prompt reports if you notice any of the symptoms. He said

