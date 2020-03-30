The Ogun State Government has extended President Buhari’s 14 days lockdown order which was issued yesterday March 29 and expected to take off by 11pm today March 30.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made the announcement in his address to the people of the state and further disclosed that the lockdown order will be effected on Friday April 3, shortly after inspecting 128-bed isolation centres located within the premises of HID Awolowo Model School in Ikenne Remo.

The Ogun State Governor who urged the people of the state to remain calm and stock up food items ahead of time, also disclosed that they have procured 20 ventilators for use at the isolation centres.

