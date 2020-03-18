Shortly after Turkish Club, Trabzonspor announced that they have terminated Mikel Obi’s contract, a fan took to Mikel’s page to blast the footballer for mutually agreeing to end his contract. His Russian girlfriend Olga Allegra has fired back at the social media user who called her partner, Mikel Obi a “pussy” hours after he terminated his contract with Trabzonspor FC.

Mikel John Obi terminated his contract with the club hours ago, even though he still had a year on his contract. It was gathered that he gave up all his remaining wages in order to end his time at the club less than a year after joining.

Though no reason was given on why the Nigerian footballer called off the contract with the Turkish club, however his Instagram post earlier this week gave an insight into why the decision was taken. Read what he wrote here

Reacting to the troll comment that came after her man called off his contract, Olga insinuated that the social media user who is seemingly a Trabzonspor fan called her man a “pussy” over the development. Mikel Obi’s girlfriend who insisted that her family comes first, slammed the troll she described as “vile”.

She wrote;

You are vile, but My man is a Hero. Family over everything. Good friends show their love in times of trouble, not just in times of happiness. — Euripides.

Thank you Trabzonspor fans that understand and for those who don’t, I’m sorry, but family first no matter what

