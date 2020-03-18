Recall that on Tuesday American top media mogul, Oprah Winfrey was trending on Twitter as rumour claimed her home was raided and that she had been arrested for child trafficking, however, Oprah has come out to debunk the report.

Oprah Winfrey in a statement on Wednesday has denied the rumours that her home was raided and she was arrested.

She made this known via her Twitter account where she said she has been sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world.

Oprah Witney said, “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾,”

