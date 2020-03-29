Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola in a press statement this morning updated the people of Osun on how his administration is leading the ongoing fight against Coronavirus in the state.

According to the report, Osun state now has 2 cases of COVID-19, this comes after another person tested positive to the disease yesterday, as confirmed by the NCDC.

Gov. Oyetola disclosed that although the first case is stable and receiving adequate medical care, it became imperative to put up measures to keep citizens safe.

He stressed that following a review of the current situation, the state government has decided to shut down all land boundaries, effective from midnight, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The Governor said, “In addition, a complete lockdown of the State will come into effect from midnight, Tuesday, March 31. We believe this is the way to go, if we must contain the spread of this virus.”

“To this end, we urge citizens and residents to take advantage of the hours between now & Tuesday to stock up provisions that will last two weeks in the first instance.”

