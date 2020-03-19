According to the report, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has postponed a program that would have attracted thousands, slated for Sunday, 22nd of March at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

PM News report that It is a program being organized by the First Born Family, RCCG, Region 19, Acme Road, Ogba, with the theme: Breaking Barriers.

The postponement followed the ban on all religious gathering of over 50 people by Lagos State Government on Wednesday.

A statement by one of the Provinces under Region 19 reads:

“Greetings. Please, be informed that Daddy G.O. (Pastor Adeboye) has instructed us to POSTPONE the EMERGE program that was to take place on Sunday until a later date.

In Daddy’s words,” we are to obey the laws of the land”.

“Please kindly give this information the widest publicity.

God bless you. Pst Debo Akande”

