A Nigerian prophet, Pastor Odumeje, went on a royal rumble streak during a church service when he fought an evil spirit. A young man who was possessed by a demon threw Pastor Odumeje a challenge and his bid to prove God has the ultimate power, he engaged him in a boxing match.

The spirit further commanded Pastor Odumeje to descend into the Church premises or risk being beaten to a pulp by him.

A video of Pastor Odumeje punching without mercy the evil spirit with the Holy Ghost fire.

Pastor Odumeje, eventually won the bout.

– Pastor Odumeje Fights demon out in a possessed young man during deliverance session. pic.twitter.com/39G0ZtoHYe — Postsubman (@Postsubman) March 8, 2020

