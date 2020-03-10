A Nigerian prophet, Pastor Odumeje, went on a royal rumble streak during a church service when he fought an evil spirit. A young man who was possessed by a demon threw Pastor Odumeje a challenge and his bid to prove God has the ultimate power, he engaged him in a boxing match.
The spirit further commanded Pastor Odumeje to descend into the Church premises or risk being beaten to a pulp by him.
A video of Pastor Odumeje punching without mercy the evil spirit with the Holy Ghost fire.
Pastor Odumeje, eventually won the bout.
Watch the video below;
– Pastor Odumeje Fights demon out in a possessed young man during deliverance session.
