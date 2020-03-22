Nigerian artiste, Peter Okoye known by the stage name Mr P has reacted to the viral video of a guy beating up a lady.

Peter Okoye in a series of tweets has taken the matter up as he advised the guy to turn himself over to the police.

He said, “The viral video of a guy beating up a girl with other individuals. I want to let y’all know I found his IG page . And I dm’d and advice him to turn himself over to the police authority in the next 48hrs. Otherwise they will come for him. Swear down I am not gona sleeping!

I am not sleeping until they are all arrested! Let’s find them! This video is disheartening! They better turn themselves over to the police authority in the next 48hrs. Otherwise they will come for them . Swear down I am not gona sleeping on this one! #IdonCarryTheMatter

https://twitter.com/PeterPsquare/status/1241522896008290309?s=20